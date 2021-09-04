12,643 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,643 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

