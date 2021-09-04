$139.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $139.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.70 million and the highest is $144.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $545.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

PCRX stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,481 shares of company stock worth $627,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

