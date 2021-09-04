$149.48 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $149.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.98 million and the highest is $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In related news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.