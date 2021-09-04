$149.54 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $149.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.98 million and the lowest is $146.10 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

