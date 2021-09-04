155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.