157,607 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. State Street comprises about 8.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

