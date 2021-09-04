$160.89 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $160.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.45 million to $162.33 million. TowneBank posted sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $665.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.02 million, with estimates ranging from $625.08 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

