$173.72 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $173.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the lowest is $159.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $702.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.92 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

