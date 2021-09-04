$187.60 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce sales of $187.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE UFI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $446.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 447.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

