19,938 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.00 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

