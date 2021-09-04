1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.83 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $14,250.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00146527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

