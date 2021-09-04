1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.11

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $9,912.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

