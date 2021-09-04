$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $101.17 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.