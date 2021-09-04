$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $2.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $8.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

