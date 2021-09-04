$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

