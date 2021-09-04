24,559 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

