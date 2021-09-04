258,256 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,256 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.35% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $669.80 million, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

