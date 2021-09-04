$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $27.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

