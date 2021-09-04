2local Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $172,308.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2local has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,340,409 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

