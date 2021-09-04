$30.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $30.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.