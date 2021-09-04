$305.01 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $305.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $227.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ichor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ichor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ichor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

