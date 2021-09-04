$31.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $31.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.