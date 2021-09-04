$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post $32.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.79 million and the highest is $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

