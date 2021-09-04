$34.79 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $34.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $35.78 million. Iteris posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $135.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.77 on Friday. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,130 shares of company stock valued at $437,550. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth $10,618,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

