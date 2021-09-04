35,245 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

