386,979 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 386,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

In other news, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,811,240 shares of company stock worth $124,033,414 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $36.75 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

