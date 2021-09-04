$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $469.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

