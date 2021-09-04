517,400 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,162,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.