$55.58 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $55.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.35 million to $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.