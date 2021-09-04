$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce $58.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $215.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.79 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

AMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

