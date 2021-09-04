$6.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will report earnings of $6.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71. RH posted earnings per share of $4.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $23.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $28.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RH by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RH by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $678.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.