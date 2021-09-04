645,758 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

