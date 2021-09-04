$65.37 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $105,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $6,789,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Well by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

