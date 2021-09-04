7,530 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

