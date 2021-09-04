88mph (MPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $275,702.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 17% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and $275,702.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $59.03 or 0.00117548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

