8PAY Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $646,449.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 116.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

