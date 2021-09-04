8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,860.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001525 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

