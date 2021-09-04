$9.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $10.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GAMB opened at $10.55 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

