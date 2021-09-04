$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report sales of $95.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the highest is $96.63 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

