$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $98.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $599,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $38,640,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $9,214,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

