AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 14.8% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $141.88. 1,414,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

