AAF Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.