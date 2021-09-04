AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $31.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

