AAF Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

