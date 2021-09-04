AAF Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $249.43. 410,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,430. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

