AAF Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 13.6% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $354.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,584. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

