AAF Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAF Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 137,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

