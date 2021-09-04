AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Hits $5.55 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $51,060.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

