Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $127,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

