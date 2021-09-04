Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.97. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

